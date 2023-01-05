Sheriff's Office: Man killed neighborhood dog, three cats with antifreeze-laced food

DUNNELLON — A man has been arrested and accused of killing three cats and a dog by poisoning their food with antifreeze.

Jeremy Gordon Stromwall, 36, who is being held at the Marion County Jail, is charged with four counts of aggravated animal cruelty in the deaths of a dog named Bella and three cats: Mr. Cat, Lil’ Peanut and Tiger.

The death investigation lasted a month and included exhumations, necropsies, expert assistance from the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine and Texas A&M University’s Medical Diagnostic Laboratory, and the execution of a search warrant at Stromwall’s home, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Local tragedy: Woman killed in house fire, her daughter critically injured

New Year's Eve fatal crash: Teenage girls in single-vehicle crash have connection to Ocala school

Pre-dawn tragedy: Two killed, four injured in New Year's Day shooting in Ocala

The suspicious death of Mr. Cat

It all started on Dec. 2, when the sheriff’s office and Marion County Animal Services responded to a call from Mr. Cat’s owner, who advised that the feline had died the night before.

“Further testing determined that Mr. Cat was likely poisoned,” the news release says. “Mr. Cat’s owner indicated that in October his pet dog, named Bella, died after experiencing similar symptoms. Another neighbor advised that since October, five of her cats also died after experiencing similar symptoms.”

Agricultural deputy Steven Struble arranged a necropsy at UF, where experts determined Mr. Cat died from “ethylene glycol intoxication, likely from ingesting antifreeze,” according to the release.

Expanding the investigation

Struble and UF’s Dr. Adam Stern visited Dunnellon and met with distressed pet owners, who granted permission to have their deceased animals exhumed.

“The remains of three of the animals – Bella and two cats, named Lil’ Peanut and Tiger – were examined by Dr. Stern, who concluded they also died from ethylene glycol poisoning,” the release says.

Story continues

On Dec. 2, the day of the original call for service, deputies noticed a bowl of tuna near Mr. Cat’s home, located in the 20100 block of Southwest 84th Lane, which is west of U.S. 41 and south of State Road 40. The food appeared to be mixed with antifreeze. The tuna was sent to Texas A&M’s lab, which confirmed the presence of the poison.

Stromwall was developed as a suspect

As the investigation continued, Struble learned that Stromwall, who lives in that area, “had made statements about harming cats in the neighborhood,” according the release. He specifically had said he was “putting out tainted food to poison them.”

On Dec. 22, deputies executed a search warrant at Stromwall’s home, which is in the 8400 block of Southwest 202nd Avenue. It is close to Mr. Cat's home.

They said they recovered “three containers of antifreeze (including a nearly empty container of antifreeze concentrate), multiple cans of tuna, and fish-flavored rat poison.”

An arrest warrant was obtained, and Stromwall was taken into custody on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Dunnellon man accused of poisoning dog, three cats with antifreeze