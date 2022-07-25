Sheriff's Office: Man pulls a weapon, grabs woman in Hillsboro, N.D.

Jul. 24—HILLSBORO, N.D. — A man was sent to a hospital in Fargo for a mental health evaluation after authorities say he drew a weapon and grabbed a woman early Sunday morning in Hillsboro.

According to the Traill County Sheriff's Department, the department received a 911 call shortly after 7 a.m. The caller said a man at the Subway restaurant — which was closed for the day — had a gun.

The sheriff's department report said that "upon investigation, it was determined that a middle-aged female Subway employee was at the restaurant cleaning windows when she saw an older man approach her. He pulled a gun out from a jacket he was carrying, grabbed her by the arm and started to walk toward his pickup that was parked on the road next to the restaurant."

The release said the woman was able to get away and call 911 from a nearby business. Deputies later identified the suspect, who they say already was under a doctor's care.

He was taken to a hospital in Fargo where he was being evaluated.

The report also said the case will be referred to the Traill County state's attorney.