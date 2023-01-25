Sheriff's Office: Man shot, robbed of firearms by woman he took shooting in El Paso desert

A man who took two women recreationally shooting in the desert on the outskirts of El Paso was shot by one of the women and robbed of his firearms, El Paso County sheriff's officials said.

About 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies responding to a call of an aggravated robbery found a 29-year-old man who had been shot in the desert off Tierra Del Monte Drive. The wounded man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The desert is in the area of Tim Floyd Street near Sgt. Jose F. Carraso Elementary School off the eastern edge of El Paso.

An investigation by sheriff's detectives with the Major Crimes Unit determined that the man was in the desert shooting with two women when one of the women allegedly shot him and stole his weapons, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

Both women and the firearms were located by deputies with the assistance of El Paso police and the U.S. Border Patrol, officials said.

Sheriff's investigators arrested Giselle Nicole Elias, 21, on a charge of aggravated robbery. The second woman had not been charged as of early Wednesday evening.

El Paso County Jail records show Elias is being held at the Downtown jail on a bond of $250,000 in the aggravated robbery charge. The booking photo for Elias was not immediately available.

A June 30 arrest on a charge of deliver of marijuana shows Elias as being from San Elizario, according to a jail log. She was out on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond in that case, which is pending in court.

