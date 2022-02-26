Sheriff's office: Man suspected of two carjackings evades law enforcement after chase

Feb. 25—A man suspected of committing at least two carjackings and leading police on a high-speed chase across two counties remained at large Friday.

Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, said deputies responded to a report of a robbery around 10:15 a.m. Friday at Tesuque Village Market. They interviewed an elderly man, who told them a man in a black jogging suit had approached him wielding a hatchet and demanded his Nissan Frontier.

"Apparently the suspect had already stolen a Honda in the city of Santa Fe, and he drove that to Tesuque, where he abandoned it then accosted this elderly gentleman," Ríos said.

After the sheriff's office issued an alert to other area law enforcement agencies about the suspect, Ríos said, a Santa Fe police officer called the emergency dispatch center around 10:45 a.m. to report he'd spotted the Nissan at the Cerrillos Road entrance to Interstate 25.

The officer followed the vehicle but didn't attempt to pull it over before calling dispatchers.

A sheriff's office deputy encountered the vehicle heading south on the interstate, Ríos said, and attempted to pull it over, but the suspect continued to flee at high speeds while throwing objects out the window of the vehicle.

The deputy continued the pursuit until encountering a construction zone around San Felipe Pueblo, where Ríos said he called off the chase because it had become too dangerous to continue due to traffic on the road.

At some point, Ríos said, the suspect abandoned the Nissan "somewhere near Algadones" and stole another vehicle, a red Ford Taurus, in which he continued to flee southward.

Santa Ana Tribal Police and the Sandoval County Sheriff's Office joined the pursuit, with help from a New Mexico State Police helicopter, when it went through the town of Bernalillo, said state police Officer Dusty Francisco, a spokesman for the agency.

The Sandoval County Sheriff's Office did not respond to messages seeking more information on the incident.