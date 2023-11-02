Sheriff's Office: Man who threatened to jump from Fishersville building facing charges

FISHERSVILLE — A Staunton man who held authorities at bay for about an hour Wednesday night after threatening to jump from a fourth-story window in Fishersville is now facing numerous charges, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday at about 7 p.m., authorities responded to Pinnacle Drive in Fishersville. The sheriff's office said that "prior to hanging out of the building," the man reportedly pulled a fire alarm and allegedly sprayed a person with a fire extinguisher.

The press release said it was later determined the man allegedly broke into the residence. After negotiating with him for about an hour, deputies were able to take David A. Bell, 62, of Staunton, into custody.

Bell is charged with breaking and entering at night, and malicious injury by a caustic substance, both felonies. He's also facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, entering a property for the purposes of damaging contents, and tampering with the operation of fire equipment.

Bell is being held in Middle River Regional Jail in Verona without bond.

