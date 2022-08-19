Sheriff's Office: Man, woman had 44 pounds of meth

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office says it seized 44 pounds of meth.

A man and woman are in jail after investigators say they were trafficking drugs in Cleveland County.

On Monday, Aug. 15, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office Community Interdiction Team conducted a vehicle stop on U.S. 74 at the Oak Grove Road exit, west of Kings Mountain.

During the traffic stop, deputies investigating believed there were illegal narcotics inside the car, indicated by a Sheriff’s Office K-9.

Shortly after, a search was conducted, and investigators say they found approximately 44 pounds of methamphetamine and 2.2 pounds of cocaine. The estimated street value of the drugs is more than $1 million, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"We suspect the final destination of this poison was in the heart of Cleveland County to be dispersed throughout our neighborhoods," read a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

The Columbia, South Carolina, woman and Charlotte man were arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine and two counts of trafficking cocaine. Each is being held on a $250,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information on drug dealers in the community call the vice/narcotics division at 704-484-4987.

