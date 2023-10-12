Sheriff's office: Maryland man tells 911 call-taker he shot his wife

WILLIAMSPORT — A Pinesburg-area man has been charged in the death of his wife, "who appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds," after the Washington County Sheriff's' Office responded Thursday morning to the home, according to a sheriff's office news release.

David Martz Jr., 73, "advised a 911 call taker he had shot his wife," the release states.

Deputies went to the home in the 11700 block of Cedar Ridge Road for a reported shooting shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, the release states.

Upon their arrival, deputies placed Martz in custody and found a woman who appeared to have gunshot wounds. The woman, Joann Kay Martz, 66, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the release states.

Martz is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, the release states.

The home is along the south end of Cedar Ridge Road, off Clear Spring Road (Md. 68) northwest of Williamsport.

Further information was not immediately available.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Williamsport-area man charged in murder of his wife Thursday