Sheriff's Office: Mount Sidney woman arrested following barricade situation

MOUNT SIDNEY — The Augusta County Sherif's Office said a woman barricaded herself inside a bedroom Thursday afternoon, and a SWAT team was used to take her into custody, a press release said.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday, authorities were called to a home in the 800 block of Todd Road in Mount Sidney concerning a domestic incident involving knives and a possible firearm.

The release said when deputies arrived at the residence, the woman barricaded herself inside a bedroom. Deputies attempted to get the woman to come out but she reportedly refused to comply, and allegedly began stabbing through the bedroom door with a knife, the sheriff's office said.

A negotiations team from the sheriff's office went to the home and a SWAT team was also activated. After negotiations failed, the SWAT team was utilized and the woman was taken into custody.

The suspect, Jennifer A. West, 44, of Mount Sidney, is charged with obstruction of justice. West was also wanted on outstanding warrants that included contempt of court and revocation of a suspended license, the release said.

A 56-year-old man at the scene was also briefly taken into custody on an outstanding charge of contempt of court. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.

West is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

