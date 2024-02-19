Sheriff's Office named recipient of OHSO grant

Feb. 19—Receipt of grant money awarded to the Sheriff's Office is among the financial actions on the Tuesday Board of County Commissioner agenda.

Commissioners will meet 9 a.m. in the first floor meeting room at the Courthouse. Meetings are open to the public.

Commissioner Ron Burrows, District 1, is calling for discussion and possible action to approve receipt of a traffic safety grant from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office for this year. The $151,960 grant has been awarded to the Rogers County Sheriff's Office. It will pay for overtime shifts engaging officers in traffic safety and resident protection enforcement.

Three more Sheriff Office funding items are included in the more than $114,347 in fund transfers within existing budgets to be considered for action Tuesday. — Sheriff COPS Hiring Grant into Sheriff Service Fee Salaries $22,195.32 to return grant funds previously used for COPS Hiring Grant. — Sheriff Bullet Proof Vest FY20 into Sheriff Service Fee Maintenance and Operations $17,384 to return grant funds previously used for ballistic vest grant. — Sheriff Body Cam into Sheriff Service Fee Maintenance and Operations $59,618.89 to return grant funds previously used for body camera grant.

Commissioners will also consider the need for additional storage for the Rogers County Sheriff's Office. Discussion/possible action regarding a storage rental agreement with Swan Storage has been proposed by District 2 Commissioner Steve Hendrix.

Other transfers include: — General Fund Maintenance Salaries into General Fund Maintenance Capital Outlay $14,000 to cover cost of brine tank needed for maintenance truck. — County Clerk Lien Fee Maintenance and Operations into County Clerk Lien Fee Travel $1,150 to provide funds for upcoming training class travel.

Fund transfer is an accounting term used within county government to describe the movement of designated funds, for approved reasons, from one budget line item or department to another.

Other agenda items include utility permits and bids: — In district 2 Cox Communications to cross North 4060 Road approximately .65 miles south of 4060 Road and East 116th Street North. — In District 3, Rural Water District 6 to cross South 4200 Road approximately .20 miles of north of East 590 Road and South 4200 Road junction. — In District 3, Rural Water District 3 to cross East 600 Road, approximate .24 miles West of South 4170 Road. and East 600 Road junction. — Review and let bid for 2024-18 HMHL HMCL Liquid Asphalt three month contract from April 1 to June 30. — Open and award bid for 2024-17 New Single Axel Pull Truck for Rogers County District 3.