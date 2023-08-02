Sheriff's office: No charges for ex-city IT director accused of sexual misconduct

Aug. 1—The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office will not file charges against former city of Santa Fe information technology director Manuel Gonzales following an investigation into a worker's allegations of sexual misconduct.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza said his office would not charge Gonzales after investigating accusations against him, including an allegation he had offered to pay a woman for sex.

The employee provided the agency with an audio recording of a phone call in which a man she said was the former IT director offers to pay her $800 to engage in sex acts.

The woman, Mikayla Trujillo, obtained a temporary restraining order from the state's First Judicial District Court in June after filing a domestic violence petition against Gonzales, claiming he had sexually assaulted her and sexually harassed her over the course of several months.

A hearing scheduled Tuesday on Trujillo's request for an injunction against Gonzales was postponed after the court found Gonzales had not been served the civil case.

Trujillo's attorney, Jerry Archuleta, said he was disappointed the sheriff's office would not be filing charges against Gonzales.

"It bothers me immensely," Archuleta said. "They have no responsibility to let us know why not, but when the evidence is so clear cut, it doesn't make sense."