Sheriff's Office: No charges filed 'for now' in Tallahassee road rage death

The scene of a fatal road rage incident outside the Circle K on Bannerman and Thomasville roads.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office said that a person involved in a road rage incident that led to the death of a state agency spokesman has been released from custody.

"For now, no charges have been filed in this case," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

