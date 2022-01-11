Sheriff's Office: No charges filed 'for now' in Tallahassee road rage death
The Leon County Sheriff's Office said that a person involved in a road rage incident that led to the death of a state agency spokesman has been released from custody.
"For now, no charges have been filed in this case," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
