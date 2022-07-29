Sheriff's Office: North Marion clothing store was a front for an illegal internet cafe

CITRA — A 46-year-old Gainesville man was arrested last week and accused of running a secret gambling operation inside a strip mall.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says Ralph J. McNish's 16-seat gambling operation, being run in what purported to be a clothing store, violated county ordinance 21-03, which makes it unlawful to operate “simulated gambling devices” typically found in establishments known as "internet cafes” in unincorporated areas of the county and makes the supervision of five or more "simulated gambling devices" a second-degree misdemeanor.

According to an arrest document, an undercover detective, responding to a complaint, visited the store at 17050 U.S. 301.

The undercover agent rang an outside bell and knocked on the door. McNish answered the door and said the business was a clothing store.

However, when the undercover detective said he wanted to play some “tables,” McNish responded: “Oh, we have those in the back,” according to the affidavit.

The undercover detective noted seeing clothing racks, hat racks and a glass case with clothing after entering the store, the arrest document states.

The detective was allowed through a door to a rear area of the store, which contained two "fish tables," each surrounded by eight seats, according to the arrest document.

The arrest document describes a joystick- and button-operated game that allows players to shoot items on a screen and receive credits, which could be redeemed for cash.

The undercover detective played $20 worth of "credits" and played until the credits were lost and then played an additional undisclosed amount, the arrest document stated.

Deputies later entered the store and arrested McNish on the gambling charges. He did not make any statements, the arrest document indicated.

The arrest document states McNish was "supervising the establishment with its 16 separate fish game stations" and was charged with 16 violations of the county ordinance.

McNish has pleaded not guilty and is represented by the Public Defender's Office, according to the court clerk's office. A pretrial conference is set for Sept. 6.

In February 2021, the Marion County Commission approved the ordinance invoked in this arrest. It was part of a crackdown on so-called internet cafes. At the time, according to the Star-Banner's account, there were almost 40 internet cafes operating in unincorporated Marion.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Florida man accused of running secret internet cafe in north Marion