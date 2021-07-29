Sheriff's office offers few details in early morning homicide south of Santa Fe

Jul. 29—The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning that killed a man and wounded a woman at a home on Haozous Road off N.M. 14 south of Santa Fe.

Deputies questioned another person inside the home — who had refused to come out for hours, prompting a standoff with the sheriff's office SWAT team — but the agency had not publicly identified any suspects in the shooting by Wednesday evening.

Sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos wrote in a news release that deputies responded to a 911 call around 1:15 a.m. from a woman who said she had been shot. When deputies arrived at the residence, the statement said, they discovered a man's body inside.

Another person inside the home did not respond to the deputies' instructions to come out, the statement said, so the SWAT team was called in around 2:20 a.m. A few hours later, the person was persuaded to come out and was questioned by investigators.

The injured woman, meanwhile, had run to a neighbor's home to call emergency dispatchers. She was taken to a hospital later that morning for treatment of her gunshot wound, Ríos said.

Ríos wrote in the statement the man found dead at the home will be identified after his next of kin are notified.

The home sits at the end of a long driveway, nestled between small hills and just minutes down the road from late artist Allan Houser's sculpture garden.

Neighbors said they did not hear any commotion in the area until later Wednesday morning, when sirens were blaring down the road.

Resident Baxter Brings said he thought it might have been a car accident on N.M. 14 that was causing the disturbance.

"I heard ambulance sirens around 5 a.m.," he said. "But I honestly had no idea what it was for."

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy wrapped crime scene tape around the driveway entrance, noting an active investigation was still underway on the property.