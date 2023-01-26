Sheriff's office, PC superintendent respond to reports of possible threat

Jan. 26—Pulaski County Schools were put in what Superintendent Pat Richardson called a "hold-in-place" on Thursday in relation to an incident connected to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

"We are not in a lockdown," he said, distinguishing between the two terms. "The kids are being able to move a round inside the building. We just have our guard up because of a domestic dispute in our community."

He added that there have been "no threats at all" made toward any schools. "We are just doing that out of an abundance of caution."

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident in question.

The Commonwealth Journal had been made aware of reports that an incident involving an individual with a firearm had taken place at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, but official sources say that was not accurate.

"There was a rumor that there was a shooting at the hospital, but that is not the case," said Kathleen Bradley, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Director of Marketing and Communications. She said that the hospital was briefly in a lockdown mode, but is no longer.

Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones also spoke to the Commonwealth Journal. He said there was a female that suffered multiple gunshot wound and went into the emergency room.

"Nothing actually happened at the hospital emergency room," said Jones. "A male had dropped her off. He has since left."

Jones also said that nothing has happened at any school, but did note "there are some children involved, and we just want to make sure the children are safe."

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department is actively investigating the incident and more information will be available as it is provided.