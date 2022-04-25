Sheriff's Office: Pembroke man charged in weekend patricide

Apr. 25—LUMBERTON — A 20-year-old Pembroke man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his father over the weekend, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Noah C. Maynor was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder, according to the Sheriff's Office. Maynor was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Deputies responded to a report of a person shot Sunday about 7:40 p.m. on the 8800 block of N.C. 72 West near Pembroke, according to the Sheriff's Office. Patrick L. Maynor, 52, who had sustained stab wounds, was found dead at the scene.

Noah C. Maynor was arrested at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"The motive for the homicide is still under investigation," according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.