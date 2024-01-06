Sheriff's office: Pojoaque man found tied up after home invasion

Jan. 5—The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion and robbery in Pojoaque, where a man was tied up in his residence for hours.

The 66-year-old man, who was discovered in his home Thursday, suffered abrasions where he was bound with rope, sheriff's office spokeswoman Denise Womack-Avila wrote in an email Friday. He was treated by medical personnel for injuries that were not life-threatening, she added.

Investigators believe the man was bound and robbed between 4 and 5 p.m. Wednesday evening by two people, according to a sheriff's office report. The pair stole several items from the man's home, including a .308 Savage Arms rifle.

Womack-Avila wrote deputies had not identified any suspects as of Friday morning.