Sheriff's Office, police investigating influx of shooting incidents, 4 in past 36 hours

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Investigation Division are investigating four separate shooting incidents that have occurred in Wicomico County over about the past 36 hours.

The WCSO CID is investigating the first incident that occurred in the area of the 800 block of Chippewa Blvd during the nighttime hours of Sept. 12. It should be noted that this incident was unreported until a concerned citizen notified the WCSO CID, said the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office in a news release. It was then determined that numerous shots were fired in the area.

The WCSO CID is investigating the second shooting incident that occurred during the early morning hours of Sept. 14 in the area of the 800 block of Price Road. It was determined that numerous shots were fired but the shooting was not reported. WCSO did respond for a hit and run collision that appeared to be a result of vehicles fleeing the area after the shooting, the release said.

CRIME: 'Salisbury is in the middle of a gang war': State's attorney addresses juvenile crime

MORE CRIME: Free at last: How a 30-year miscarriage of justice was overturned to exonerate two men

According to the release, the WCSO CID is investigating the third shooting incident that occurred during the early morning hours of Sept. 14 at a residence in the 100 block of Carolyn Avenue. The residence was struck 13 times, by 2 separate shooters.

The SPD CID is investigating the fourth shooting incident that occurred in the 100 block of block of Davis Street in Salisbury. It was determined that the residence was struck by gun fire 3 times, the release said.

Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore is offering up to a $1,000 reward for anyone that provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction for these shootings. Anonymous information may be submitted to Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 or through the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office app.

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Police investigating four shootings in Wicomico County