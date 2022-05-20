Sheriff's Office: Rapides inmate dead after 'unprovoked' attack by another inmate

An inmate in the downtown Alexandria jail has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly attacked another inmate.

Markese D. Harrell, 26, also was charged with resisting arrest after the death of Alexandria resident Andrew Steven Myles, 23, according to a release from the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies had been "alerted to one inmate attacking" another in a holding cell around 8:50 p.m., it reads.

They found Myles unconscious but still breathing in what was called an unprovoked attack. Medical staff from the sheriff's office provided aid before Acadian Ambulance arrived.

Cyra Harrison case: Last of 3 accused in woman's starvation death accepts plea agreement

Mom speaks: Man accused in shooting that wounded teen, young girl deemed not capable to stand trial

Myles died at a hospital just before 4 a.m., it reads.

After the incident, Harrell was taken into custody after a "lengthy struggle" with deputies, according to police

Harrell had been booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 earlier on Thursday by another law enforcement agency on two felony counts of second-degree battery, hit and run, criminal damage to property, reckless operation and contempt of court.

Bail had been set at $27,000.

Harrell was arrested again on Friday afternoon on the new charges. His total bail now is more than $1 million.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Sheriff's Office: Rapides inmate dead after 'unprovoked' attack