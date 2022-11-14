Sheriff's Office: Rapides inmate tries to escape, jumps from 3rd floor of parking garage

An inmate was hospitalized Monday morning after he jumped from a third-floor of a parking garage in downtown Alexandria, authorities said.

The unidentified inmate tried to escape from Rapides Parish sheriff's deputies who were escorting him and others from hearings before the 9th Judicial District Court back to the Rapides Parish Detention Center No. 3 off Coliseum Boulevard.

It happened about 11:38 a.m., according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

"According to the initial reports, the inmate, who was handcuffed and shackled, broke away from deputies loading the transport van with inmates returning from court and ran to the corner of the garage," according to the release.

'Unimaginable horror':Project honors memory of Rapides lynching victims, sheds light on dark part of history

Darnell Fulton case:Pineville man accused of trafficking girls and forcing them to work agrees to plea deal

Deputies told him to get down, but he jumped off the third-floor and landed on the sidewalk at Johnston and Foisy streets. Deputies also were on the street and saw the inmate hit the sidewalk, it reads.

They tended to him before Acadian Ambulance arrived to take him to a hospital. The release states the inmate was "alert and conversing."

An investigation is underway.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Inmate jumps from 3rd floor of Alexandria parking garage in escape attempt