Sheriff's office receives residential property from a drug investigation

CAMBRIDGE − The Guernsey County Sheriff's has been awarded a residential property from the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court.

The property seizure stemmed from a narcotics investigation by the sheriff's office and Homeland Security, according to Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden. As a result of the investigation, Brett McLaughlin was sentenced to 20 years in prison in October on numerous felony charges including possession and trafficking in cocaine, possession and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, having weapons under disability, and permitting drug abuse. The property seizure specification was added to his sentencing guidelines.

