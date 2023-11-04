Sheriff's office releases footage of deputy punching teenage girl three times at Milwaukee County Zoo

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has released footage of an altercation at the Milwaukee County Zoo last month that resulted in a deputy striking a 17-year-old girl with a closed fist three times.

The girl's mother, Tamika Dowell-Willis, told the Journal Sentinel at the time that she wanted to see bodycam and squad cam footage of the incident because the video clip, which was circulated on social media, showing her daughter being punched by the deputy leads her to believe the use of force wasn't justified.

"A grown man should not be that physical with a 17-year-old girl, punching her like that," she said. Dowell-Willis was not able to be reached on Friday.

The sheriff's office released a statement a couple days after the Oct. 22 incident, acknowledging the deputy struck the teen but said it was in response to the teen wailing kicks and punches toward the deputy's face. The sheriff's office added that bodycam and squad cam footage shows that.

The sheriff's office released a statement along with footage on Friday.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the zoo at 9:32 p.m. following a report of possible altercation near the entrance of the zoo. The zoo had been open late due to Boo at the Zoo, a special nighttime Halloween event.

The 17-year-old girl was at the zoo with two other women. When the first deputy arrived no altercation was occurring.

Prior to a deputy approaching the girls, bodycam footage shows an interaction a deputy had with a zoo employee. The employee tells the deputy, "the females that were fighting" are still by the locked pedestrian gate.

The deputy approaches the females and one woman informs the deputy that their ride is still inside the zoo parking lot and the gate is locked that would allow them to enter the lot. The deputy said he can't open the gate because he doesn't have keys and "the zoo's closed."

Soon, the 17-year-old's sister, Nayah Monique Dowell-Willis, arrives in her car with her two infants. The same deputy approaches Dowell-Willis and asks for her information, to which Dowell-Willis declines, but the deputy persists. She says "Tiffany Willis."

He tells her at one time, "You're not gonna get in trouble." The deputy asks if he could speak to one of the women who seemed to be cooperating with the investigation.

The woman tells the officers that the altercation was between each other. She said when they were asked to leave, they left, and were waiting for their ride outside of the premises. "We were just arguing," she said.

The deputy responds, "It was a family, verbal altercation. That's what it was, right?" The woman responds, "Yes."

The deputy asks if there were injuries and the females respond angrily, "No!" and "Let us go!" He says again, "So no one needs medical attention?" To which the females respond, "No."

The deputy says, "Was there any physical contact or anything like that?" And the female responds, "No," again.

That is where the footage cuts to another deputy's bodycam nearing four minutes later.

The deputy is seen driving to the scene and when he arrives a group of deputies is already forcibly removing Dowell-Willis from the car after breaking the front driver-side window.

The 17-year-old girl exits the back seat and says, "Where you going with my sister?"

The footage then shows the teen push a deputy before wailing kicks and punches toward him. Squad cam shows the deputy straddle the teen on the ground before applying three punches.

Dowell-Willis, 26, and her 17-year-old sister were criminally charged, according to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

According to the criminal complaint, the girls interacted with a different deputy about 30 minutes before the arrest. The complaint says the deputy asked the 17-year-old about a mark on her nose to which the girl responded, "that ain't s---." The females stated they would be leaving the zoo and the deputy let them walk away.

When asked why roughly four minutes are missing around the time that situation seemed to escalate into arrests, sheriff's spokesperson James Burnett said it was "an attempt to show the main element from different perspectives." Burnett said the sheriff's office would make more video available upon request.

The criminal complaint says Dowell-Willis repeatedly ignored a deputy's commands to open the door. The deputy then tells her to cover her eyes before breaking the window.

The 17-year-old girl made contact with one deputy while throwing punches, resulting in the deputy being transported to Froedtert Hospital, according to the criminal complaint.

The teen has been charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, a felony, and resisting an officer and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors. Dowell-Willis was charged with obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.

Milwaukee County Zoo declined to provide surveillance footage of the possible altercation reported near the entrance to the zoo, saying it would require an open records request. As of Friday, the zoo did not respond to a records request.

