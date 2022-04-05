Sheriff's Office releases more information related to March shooting

Apr. 4—A Stillwater man is in the Payne County Jail after police alleged he invited a Ponca City man to his residence and then shot the man in the face.

Kevin Lee Stanley was arrested shortly after deputies arrived on March 29 in the 4000 block of S. Western Road after a report of gunshots. The Payne County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation conducted a joint investigation into the shooting.

PCSO Investigator Brandon Myers arrived on the scene at 3:56 a.m., he wrote in the probable cause affidavit that a male victim was located with an "apparent gunshot wound to the face."

Stanley was located inside the residence, and no additional victims were found. He was located with stab wounds to his lower extremities. He was transported to Stillwater Medical, where he was treated and released.

Myers wrote in the affidavit that Stanley was booked into the Payne County Jail on an outstanding federal arrest warrant upon his release from SMC.

Investigator L.A. Kellison and Myers interviewed Stanley. According to the affidavit, he had a conflicting story from a witness who was at the residence during the shooting.

The affidavit said Stanley alleged the shooting was in self-defense, saying, "he did not see the knife but had been stabbed before and felt the sensation that he had been stabbed," Myers wrote.

Stanley also alleged the witness told him to kill the victim, and the affidavit said he admitted he thought he should kill the victim.

Police interviewed the witness and told investigators they were there because Stanley was supposed to pay for a sexual service and that "Kevin was acting strange and kept looking for something."

The witness said the victim tried to talk to Stanley, but Stanley got mad, and he fired a silver revolver in the back of the house. The witness also said Stanley had a green or camo gun he fired while at the front of the house.

The witness also alleged that Stanley's kids were in the house during the time of the shooting, and he kept carrying around a rifle.

The witness said she didn't hear any fighting between the victim and Stanley before the gun was fired.

Investigator Rockford Brown interviewed the victim at the hospital.

"He told Investigator Brown he met Kevin Stanley on Saturday in Ponca City through a friend who had set up a sex thing with his roommate ... Kevin offered to pay (the victim) to help him strip out a boat Kevin owned," Myers wrote in the affidavit.

The victim agreed and went to Stanley's residence in Stillwater, he alleged Stanley arranged for a prostitute to come to his residence that evening.

The victim was watching the two children, both under the age of three, while Stanley was in the bedroom with the sex worker, Myers alleged.

According to the affidavit, Stanley had the victim come to the back. The victim told Brown he complied because he was scared. It was in the bathroom. He said he was shot in the face.

The victim said, "his head and ears began to ring, and he felt a burning sensation in his face and head."

The victim retreated to the hallway. Eventually, he could escape and get to a neighbor's house for help.

The affidavit said the knife wounds on Stanley were superficial, and he is right-hand dominant.

According to the affidavit, Stanley has multiple felony convictions from North Carolina and a lengthy criminal history. He has three pending criminal cases in Payne County.

Official charges related to the shooting have yet to be filed.