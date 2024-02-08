Sheriff's office releases name of inmate who died in Jasper County Jail

Feb. 8—The Jasper County Sheriff's Office has now identified the inmate who died in his jail cell earlier this week as 52-year-old Elisha John Asberry of South English. In a Feb. 8 press release, authorities say Asberry's family members have been notified of Asberry's death and that investigators do not suspect any foul play.

Newton News was told Jasper County Jail staff found Asberry unresponsive in his cell, prompting a request for medical care around 2:48 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5. He was later pronounced dead. Jasper County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations are investigating the death.

Lt. Brad Shutts of the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said Asberry had only been in jail within the past 24 hours. In the event an inmate is unresponsive, Shutts said life-saving measures are taken and a Newton ambulance is called for further assistance and to perform medical intervention when possible.