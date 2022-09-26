Sheriff's office releases names of 2 fatally shot by law enforcement in Christian County

The Greene County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the two people fatally shot by law enforcement in Christian County early Saturday morning.

Timothy Shafer, 37 of Springfield, and Donna Bailey, 23 of Lebanon, have been identified as the two people shot and killed by members of law enforcement following a pursuit.

According to a post from the Greene County Sheriff's Office (who is investigating the shooting as part of a multi-jurisdictional agreement), around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Ozark Police attempted to pull over a car on Highway 65 and Missouri 14 suspected of driving impaired. The vehicle, which was driven by Shafer while Bailey was a passenger, did not pull over, and the Ozark officers passed the vehicle's information on to the Christian County Sheriff's Office, who also attempted to pull over the car. Again, Shafer did not comply and fled while a deputy pursued.

Christian County deputies eventually used a "Tactical Vehicle Intervention maneuver" to get the vehicle to stop after Shafer attempted to run over a deputy, according to the post.

Once stopped, Shafer and Bailey refused to comply with demands to get out of the car, and Shafer "brandished a weapon" at the officers. The group of officers − comprised of members of the Ozark Police Department, Nixa Police Department and Christian County Sheriff's Office − fired at the car, killing both Shafer and Bailey.

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Sheriff's office releases names of 2 fatally shot by law enforcement