Sheriff's office releases names of deputies involved in weekend shooting where K-9 died

Marion County Sheriff's Office officials have released the names of the deputies involved in a weekend shooting where a man and the agency's K-9 dog were killed.

The deputies have been identified as Cpl. Paxton Sapp, Sgt. Robert Rath and the K-9 handler, Cpl. Justin Tortora. Both Rath and Sapp have been with the agency for 15 years, while Tortora has been employed with the sheriff's office for 12 years.

Sheriff's officials said none of the deputies have been involved in any prior shootings. Local defense attorney Jimmie Sparrow represents one of the deputies.

K-9 Leo

The name of the K-9 who died was Leo. The 4-year-old K-9 would've turned 5 on April 19. Leo, who was purchased with funds from the community, began his training in September 2020 and finished in February 2021.

Leo is the first K-9 to be killed in the line of duty for the sheriff's office.

Shooting

Deputies said they were called to the 900 block of Northeast 144th Court in Silver Springs on Saturday morning because of a battery by strangulation call. Deputies encountered a man, later identified as 44-year-old Jeremy Bradsher, in Bradsher's backyard.

Law enforcement officials said Leo charged at Bradsher, who was armed and threatening deputies. In the confrontation, Bradsher shot Leo before deputies were able to return fire.

Bradsher also was shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement or FDLE is investigating the shooting.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: The names of deputies involved in weekend shooting released