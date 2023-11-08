Sheriff's office releases names of man who died in fire and man fatally shot

The names of two people killed in unrelated incidents over the weekend have been released.

On Nov. 4, firefighters were called to a travel trailer fire at 19091 SW 96th St. in Ocklawaha. Firefighters arrived, extinguished the flames and found the bodies of a person and a dog inside the structure.

The investigation was turned to the state Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives and the Marion County Sheriff's Office for investigation. State officials will investigate the cause of the fire, while sheriff's detectives will examine the death.

Sheriff's officials did not immediately release the name of the deceased until family members could be notified. With that accomplished, officials on Wednesday said the person found dead inside the travel trailer was 51-year-old Douglas Long of Ocklawaha.

Sheriff's officials said it's unknown if Long owned the dog or the travel trailer. They said the fire doesn't appear to be suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing.

The next day, deputies went to the 10700 block of Northeast County Road 314 in Silver Springs to investigate a shooting. They found man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

His name initially was withheld by law enforcement officials. Deputies now have identified the victim as William Daniel Lovett, 63, of Fort McCoy.

Authorities said they interviewed the people they believe were involved in the incident, including the alleged shooter. Law enforcement officials are not releasing the names of those interviewed or giving any information about them.

As of Wednesday, no one has been arrested and the investigation remained ongoing.

Shooting outside fast food restaurant: Police identify man who was fatally shot Nov. 3 outside an Ocala Burger King

Last year, sheriff's detectives investigated 15 murders. There have been 17 so far this year.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: The names of two people killed this past weekend have been released