Sheriff's office releases 'Rust' case file -- minus Baldwin's phone records on day of shooting

Nov. 18—A photo of Alec Baldwin using a cellphone outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office following the fatal Rust set shooting in October 2021 was published and broadcast by media worldwide.

It's unclear who was at the other end of the emotional call.

A massive case file the sheriff's office released Friday on an investigation into the shooting states there are no records from Baldwin's phone on Oct. 21, 2021, the day his revolver discharged during a rehearsal at Bonzanza Creek Ranch, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The file includes an email Baldwin sent to his assistant, Jonah Foxman, two days later: "I have to delete my archive." But a document states there are no messages providing more context about the archive he was referring to.

"Mr. Baldwin fully cooperated with the investigation and turned over his phone with all records, including all records from the day of the incident," the actor's attorney, Luke Nikas, wrote in a statement Friday, "... unless the records reflected privileged communications or were irrelevant to the Rust movie."

Nikas added: "The email referenced is irrelevant to this matter. Mr. Baldwin was referring to his Twitter archive, which he has long considered deleting. He fully preserved all records related to Rust and turned them over to the authorities nearly a year ago."

The Rust shooting case file, which has been turned over to the District Attorney's Office for review and a decision on whether any criminal charges will be filed, includes several reports from investigators; text and email messages from those working on the ill-fated production; and transcripts of interviews with those involved in the film.

A portion of Baldwin's text messages and email communications are included.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.