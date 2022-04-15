Sheriff's office releases stats from Distracted Driving Enforcement

A Monroe County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle is pictured in this Monroe News File Photo

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has released statistics from the Distracted Driving Enforcement that took place recently across Monroe County.

On March 23, officers from the Monroe Police Department and the sheriff's office conducted enforcement within the City of Monroe from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The officers conducted 25 traffic stops, issued 15 citations and 11 verbal warnings, and filed one complaint and warrant with the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office for various traffic offenses.

Sheriff's deputies then traveled to Frenchtown Charter Township, where they conducted enforcement from 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Ten traffic stops were conducted, eight citations were issued, two verbal warnings were given, and one complaint and warrant was filed with the prosecutor's office for various traffic offenses.

On March 25 from 8-11 a.m., Michigan State Police Troopers joined sheriff's deputies to conduct enforcement in Bedford Township. 27 traffic stops were conducted, 15 citations were issued, 11 verbal warnings were given, and one complaint and warrant was filed with the prosecutor's office for various traffic offenses.

From 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 pm., the troopers and deputies conducted enforcement in Monroe Charter Township. 33 traffic stops were conducted, 11 citations were issued, eight verbal warnings given, and four complaint and warrants were filed with the county prosecutor's office for various traffic offenses.

Sheriff's deputies were back in Frenchtown and Bedford on April 7, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. In Frenchtown, 17 traffic stops were conducted, 10 citations were issued, and seven verbal warnings were given. In Bedford, 20 traffic stops were conducted with five citations issued and 15 verbal warnings given.

In the press release announcing the statistics, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough thanked the officers of the Monroe City Police Department and Michigan State Police "for their collaboration making Monroe County a safer community for our loved ones."

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Sheriff's office releases stats from Distracted Driving Enforcement