Sheriff's office renews scam warning

Jul. 14—TRIAD — There has been another rash of scams involving people claiming to be law enforcement officers calling people and threatening to arrest them for unpaid fines, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff Danny H. Rogers reports that the Guilford County Sheriff's Office has issued another fraud warning to citizens that scammers are pretending to be law enforcement officers and calling residents to scam them by demanding they pay fines to avoid arrest.

Guilford Metro 911 has received numerous fraud reports about such calls, the sheriff's office said. In some cases the callers use actual local law enforcement officers' names.

Many of these callers claim that a court date or jury selection has been missed and an arrest warrant has been or will be issued unless the person pays a $900 fine by using pre-paid cards. These scammers often speak quickly and use an authoritative tone to put pressure on the citizen so he or she will agree to send money without question.

The callers have been using "spoofing" technology that makes it appear they are calling from actual numbers associated with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, or they may be using "burner" phones so that the numbers that they call from change frequently to avoid detection, the sheriff's office said.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said it never asks someone to pay any fine by cash, credit card, pre-paid cards, PayPal, CashApp, etc., and it does not conduct any discussion of such things over the telephone.

People should be very cautious not to provide any personal or financial details over the telephone.

If a person thinks that they owe a fine or has an inquiry about a warrant or arrest, they can contact the sheriff's office by calling (336) 641-3690.

Anyone with information or questions regarding these scams can contact the FBI by filing a report at www.ic3.gov, or you can call the Guilford County Sheriff's Office at (336) 641-3690.