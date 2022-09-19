Sheriff's office: Report involving shooting at vehicle 'doesn't add up'

Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office/file illustration

OTTERBEIN, Ind. − One person was allegedly shot along the 9400 block of West 500 North in Otterbein, according to Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Terry Ruley.

At 2:25 a.m. Saturday, a report came in that two individuals in a car in the western part of Tippecanoe County observed someone in a dark vehicle drive up to them, shoot and then take off.

"They allegedly...(saw that) somebody pulled up next to them and shot at them," Ruley said, "and took off. A dark-colored vehicle was all they could tell us."

No suspect description was able to be given to police. According to Ruley, one of the people reporting the shooting was struck by a bullet.

"That's what they're saying," Ruley said. "But what we know at this point doesn't add up...There was one that suffered a gun shot wound. Again, what we know of the damage sustained to the vehicle and how they're saying it happened is not possible."

The sheriff's office noted that this is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated as developments occur.

