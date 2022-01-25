Sheriff's office reports discovery of possible human remains

Jan. 24—The Hunt County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of what may be human remains found during the past weekend in a rural location northwest of Greenville.

The sheriff's office issued a statement late Saturday night indicating that it received a call Saturday afternoon of possible human remains found on County Road 1060.

Deputies and investigators arrived on scene and located what appeared to be a human skull. The Hunt County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division conducted a thorough search of the area and no other remains were located.

Monday afternoon, the sheriff's office reported it had conducted a secondary search in the area and was assisted by the East Texas Community Emergency Response Team (ETX CERT), and Mark9 Search and Rescue. Cadaver dogs assisted in locating more of what appeared to be human remains. The remains will also be sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification.

The statement indicated it was an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hunt County Sheriff's Office at 903-453-6838.