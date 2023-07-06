Sheriff's office reports multiple arrests for aggravated assault

Jul. 6—July is off to a violent start in Hunt County, with multiple aggravated assaults having been reported during the past weekend, including one which resulted in a Royse City man being taken into custody following a standoff with the Hunt County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.

—Samuel Ross Stoker, 61, Royse City, was released from custody of the Hunt County Detention Center Monday after posting a $350,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office reported it received a call at approximately 5:55 p.m. Saturday in reference to a family disturbance in the 9800 block of County Road 2469. When deputies arrived on scene it was discovered a man and his wife had been in a verbal argument, during which the husband gained access to a handgun and fired one round.

The suspect threatened the wife with the firearm and shoved the female to the ground, but fled from the residence in his vehicle prior to the deputies arrival.

At approximately 8:20 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office received a second call from the residence and was advised the suspect had returned to the scene. The suspect had entered a shop next to the residence and was possibly barricading himself in the shop to prevent deputies from entering. Deputies made several attempts to contact the suspect and the suspect would not respond. The Hunt County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team was summoned to the scene along with members of the Criminal Investigation Division. The SWAT Team made entry and was able to take the suspect into custody without any further violence. Stoker was transported to the Hunt County Jail.

There were at least three other aggravated assault arrests which were reported in the county during the weekend.

—Xavier Ladell Jones, 21, of McKinney, was taken into custody by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office at around 6:40 a.m. Saturday on one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence. Jones remained in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center Monday afternoon, being held in lieu of $400,000 bond.

—Frederick Bernard Robinson, 50, of Greenville, was taken into custody by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Robinson was being held in the jail Monday afternoon in lieu of a total of $850,000 bond on two counts of aggravated assault.

—Brian William Blaine, 43, of Amarillo, was taken into custody by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office at around 10 p.m. Sunday on one charge each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and harassment of a public servant. Blaine was being held in the jail Monday afternoon on a total of $175,000 bond on the charges, as well as $2,000 bond on a failure to appear on a charge of criminal mischief.