Sheriff's office to the rescue: Trapped hawk freed from New Philadelphia garage

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ In his career with the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office, Capt. Travis Stocker has dealt with snakes, cows, horses and pigs, but Tuesday was the first time he ever had to wrangle a hawk.

That afternoon, Sheriff Orvis Campbell got a call from an elderly New Philadelphia resident who had a hawk in her garage. Campbell recruited Stocker to help him rescue the bird. "Let's go help this lady out," the sheriff told him.

Captain Travis Stocker of the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office secures a hawk.

When they got to the residence, they found the hawk jumping from rafter to rafter in the garage. Stocker put on some welding gloves, climbed up a ladder and used a big fan rake to try and get the hawk to fly out the open garage door.

The hawk wouldn't cooperate.

Eventually the bird landed on the end of the garage door that was up. Stocker was able to put the rake above the head of the hawk. "She knew she couldn't fly anywhere," he said. "She latched onto my glove with a talon and then we let her go."

Stocker said he has handled injured hawks in the past but never a healthy one. He described this rescue as "just another day for me."

More on sheriff's office: An institution: Ed Luthy of Dover ends 50-year career in law enforcement

Dealing with hawks is not an area that the sheriff's office has a great deal of experience in, he noted. "Our expertise is helping people in the community."

Reach Jon at 330-364-8415 or at jon.baker@timesreporter.com.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Trapped hawk freed from garage in New Philadelphia