Sheriff's office responds to shots fired call

Sep. 13—On September 3 at 12:20 a.m., the Coos County Sheriff's Office received several 911 calls of shots being fired in the woods near the intersection of Walker Lane and Seven Devils Road. Several callers expressed concern due to the incident a few weeks ago involving shots fired near the exact location, which left one man injured.

A sheriff's deputy responded to the location and heard the shots also. The deputy checked the area, including the woods, and located the shooters. The boys, 12 and 13, had gotten the keys to grandpa's gun safe, unlocked it, and decided to do some target shooting. The boys were shooting safely with a backstop in place and wearing hearing protection. The two young men did not know the angst they were causing all the residents in the area.

The deputy escorted the boys home, spoke to grandpa, and had the firearm secured. The Sheriff's Office has been advised many people are talking on social media and are assuming the Sheriff's Office has not responded or dealt with the problem. Please rest assured it was addressed, and there is no further need for concern.

Although it is not illegal to shoot in the county, please do so in a safe manner and at responsible hours of the day. This was a good learning lesson for these boys; they will not be out shooting unsupervised anytime soon.