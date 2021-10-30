Sheriff's office responds to three suspected overdoses in less than a day

Oct. 30—Between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the Yuba County Sheriff's Office responded to three potential overdose cases, according to a department news release. In all three cases, deputies used Narcan to treat patients who were all transferred to a hospital for further treatment.

Narcan is an opioid reversing nasal spray. At around 11 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the 1100 block of North Beale Road, Linda, for a woman found unresponsive in a parking lot. The woman was treated with Narcan and given rescue breathing by deputies. She was revived before being transported to a hospital.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the 2200 block of McGowan Parkway, Olivehurst, for a man located unconscious and not breathing with a needle in his arm. A deputy administered Narcan and the man was revived prior to being taken to a hospital.

Finally, around 12:40 a.m. Thursday, a woman was found unresponsive in a home in the 1700 block of Sixth Street, Olivehurst. Deputies used Narcan to revive the woman who was then transported to a hospital.

YCSO spokesperson Leslie Williams said the drugs involved in the three cases are unknown, but she deduced it was opioid related. The sheriff's office doesn't collect stats on overdoses because the department is not always involved with responding. YCSO typically gets involved only when it becomes a coroner's case.

Williams said there were five fentanyl related overdose deaths in Yuba County in 2020 and five so far in 2021.

Yuba-Sutter Drug and Gang Task Force (NET-5) Sgt. Michael Bullard said the agency has noticed a rise in narcotic related overdoses in the Yuba-Sutter area.

"This rise, we believe, is contributed to the influx of fentanyl into the illegal drug market here locally," Bullard said in an email.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is being trafficked into the community, Bullard said. NET-5 is finding fentanyl in counterfeit pills manufactured in clandestine drug laboratories in Mexico.

"We have also come across other illegal narcotics laced with fentanyl," Bullard said. "Besides the obvious reasons to not use drugs, I would caution anyone to think twice before using illegal drugs or counterfeit pills based on this increased risk of overdose associated with fentanyl."

For more information about fentanyl, visit the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) website at https://bit.ly/3pQxAvO.