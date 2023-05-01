Sheriff's Office: Runner reports attempted assault at Augusta County campground

STUARTS DRAFT — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said a woman reported an attempted assault Saturday afternoon during a running event at Sun Retreats Shenandoah Valley, formerly known as Shenandoah Acres Family Campground.

The sheriff's office said the woman reported she was running along Lake Road in Stuarts Draft shortly after 2:30 p.m. when a man approached her, a press release said. The release didn't specify what the suspect allegedly did to warrant a police report.

The sheriff's office said the man was driving a white, four-door hatchback with a roof rack (either a bike or ski rack) on top of the vehicle. He is described as being about 6 feet tall, and is between 45 to 50 years old with an athletic build, bald head, and glasses, the release said.

If anyone knows anything about this incident, they are asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers (800) 322-2017.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

