Sheriff's office says 85-year-old in Stanley admitted to killing husband

Mar. 7—An 85-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting her husband Tuesday morning in the couple's travel trailer in Stanley didn't deny committing the crime, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

Faye Oaks told detectives 79-year-old Richard Oaks had been "constantly drinking, and she was tired of him being drunk all the time," a criminal complaint says.

"Mrs. Oaks ... freely admitted to shooting her husband," sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos said in a statement.

Faye Oaks was charged with an open count of murder and booked into the Santa Fe County jail after the incident at the Cuervo Mountain RV Park on Ella Dora Road.

Oaks had called her daughter, Kara Williams, who was in Los Alamos, and told her she had shot Williams' stepfather. Williams then called 911 just after 9 a.m. to report the incident, according to the complaint.

When deputies arrived at the RV park, they said they found Richard Oaks' body in a recliner in the camper trailer with a gunshot wound to his chest.

After detectives took over the investigation, Faye Oaks admitted to them she had shot her husband and asked to be taken to jail, Detective Joel Cano wrote in the complaint.

Later, during questioning, Faye Oaks told detectives her husband would get up from his recliner every 30 minutes to get a drink, the complaint says. After he passed out in the chair, she grabbed a gun from a holster on the table beside him, pointed it at his chest and fired, she told detectives. Then she put the gun back in the holster.

Faye Oaks went to see a neighbor and asked the woman to check on her husband and see if he was dead. The neighbor told sheriff's office detectives she saw the man's wounded body in the chair and checked for a pulse but did not find one, though his body was still warm, the complaint says.

It was unclear how long the couple had been living at the RV park. An employee at the rental office said the Oakses were there on an extended stay but declined to provide more details.

Williams could not be reached for comment on her stepfather's death.