Sheriff's office says Cambria man drove into sheriff's patrol car, set it on fire

Dec. 24—A Cambria man who a Niagara County Sheriff's deputy said drove head-on into their patrol vehicle and then set it on fire before fleeing the scene early Saturday morning in Wheatfield was quickly taken into custody after he was involved in a second accident.

Schuyler P. Johnson, 52, of Cambria was charged with third-degree arson (C-felony), menacing a police officer, (D-felony) second-degree criminal mischief (D-felony) second-degree menacing, reckless driving and multiple traffic violations. He is at Niagara County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment.

The incident occurred about 5 a.m. Saturday on Mapleton Road in Wheatfield. Niagara County Sheriff's Deputy Cody Sikora said he was driving down Mapleton when a vehicle approaching from the opposite direction suddenly veered into his lane, striking the patrol vehicle head-on.

Sikora said the driver, later identified as Johnson, got out of his pickup and ran to the back to grab something. As Sikora took cover behind his patrol vehicle, Johnson emerged from the rear of his pickup with a gas can. He doused the front of the patrol vehicle and set it ablaze. Johnson got back into his vehicle and fled toward Shawnee Road.

Sikora was able to use a fire extinguisher to put out the fire. He was not injured during the incident.

Police searched the area for the pickup and Sheriff's Captain Matthew Grainge found it overturned off Shawnee Road after it was involved in another accident.

Grainge said as he approached Johnson, who was out of his vehicle, Johnson came toward him with a knife. Grainge used his Taser but it was unsuccessful in stopping the suspect. During the encounter, the he dropped the knife, Grainge said, but grabbed a screwdriver and continued to approach the sheriff's captain, who then successfully used a chemical spray to subdue the suspect.

Johnson was taken by Tri-Community Ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for injuries sustained in the two-vehicle accidents. He was charged after being released from ECMC.