Sheriff's Office says Davenport man dies in minor crash, possibly caused by health episode

A 54-year-old Davenport man died in a minor two-vehicle crash on U.S. 27 in Davenport on Thursday that resulted in very little damage. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said he might have suffered a medical episode before the crash.

The Sheriff's Office said in a news release Friday that the incident happened about 2:28 p.m. at U.S. 27 and Minute Maid Ramp Road #2. Based on evidence and interviews at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said Patrick Corrao, 54, of Davenport, was driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander south in the outside lane behind a 2022 Peterbilt box truck driven by Cody Hurt, 29, of Winter Haven. Both vehicles were traveling below the speed limit.

According to witnesses, Corrao's vehicle drifted off the right side of the roadway, re-entered the outside lane, then drifted to the right again. He then failed to stop, and his Toyota struck the rear of the box truck, the Sheriff's Office said. When first responders from the Sheriff's Office and Polk County Fire Rescue arrived, they found Corrao unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The Sheriff's Office said there was very little damage to either vehicle and it is thought Corrao suffered a medical episode that caused the crash. The investigation is ongoing, but no criminal charges are expected.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Man dies in minor Davenport crash possibly caused by health emergency