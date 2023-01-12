Sheriff's office says it's identified man suspected of involvement in Baby Dolls shooting

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it had identified this man, whose photo it made public Monday while asking the public to help it figure out who he is.

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office has identified the man whose photo it released Monday while asking for tips about his identity.

The case involved remains under investigation, sheriff's spokeswoman Abigail Christian said Thursday.

"We appreciate all the assistance from our citizens!" she said.

No other information was made public.

Sheriff Brian C. Hill's office asked the public Monday to help it identify the man, whom it said was suspected of being involved in a shooting committed just before 2 a.m. Dec. 31 outside Baby Dolls, a bar at 5300 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Hill's office published two security camera photos of the man Monday afternoon on its Facebook page.

