Sheriff's office says more missing-children calls at Great Frederick Fair this year

Sep. 27—The Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to 54 calls for service during this year's Great Frederick Fair, police said, 16 of which were for missing children.

That is the most calls for missing children the sheriff's office has seen for some time, Frederick County Sheriff's Office Lt. Jason Deater said in a news release. All of the children were found and returned to their families, the release said.

"We would like to see that number drop at next year's event," Deater said.

Last year, the sheriff's office received 32 calls for service at the fair, sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell wrote in a text message Tuesday. He did not have a breakdown of how many of those calls were for missing children.

Of the 54 calls this year, the most common calls were 911 hang-ups, the release said. There were 29, all of which came from within the fair property or in the immediate surroundings.

There were three fights, the news release said. There were two fights on Sept. 17, and charges have been filed for two minors who were involved.

There was another fight on Saturday, the release said. There are charges pending for that fight.

The sheriff's office also responded to three disturbances, the release said. They were all resolved quickly and no reports were filed.

Finally, three times deputies assisted emergency medical services personnel on calls, the release said.

On Saturday, deputies performed CPR on a person outside the Fairgrounds.

