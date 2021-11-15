Sheriff's office says no merit in gun violence threat against Triumph Academy

Investigation update

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says that there is no merit in a threat of gun violence against Triumph Academy School that was disseminated Sunday via a group text message chat session involving students from the school.

According to a press released issued by the sheriff's office, the threat is believed to have been made by a 13-year-old boy who is confirmed to be currently in Lynchburg, Virginia. At this time, the sheriff's office does not believe the boy possesses the ability to carry out the threat.

Deputies were reportedly contacted late Sunday morning by officials from Triumph Academy, who were alerted to the threat of gun violence planned for Monday by a parent of one of the students involved in the group text message chat session. Upon investigating the threat, deputies discovered it was made by the teenager from Virginia, who previously befriended some of the Triumph Academy students through online gaming interaction. Contact was made with the mother of the boy, who confirmed he was currently in Lynchburg, and authorities in Lynchburg were also contacted to assist with the investigation.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Nick Boczar or Detective Jeff Hooper at 734-240-7530.

