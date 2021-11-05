Sheriff's Office says robbery suspect also responsible for homicide in Indiantown

INDIANTOWN — A 20-year-old man who the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said is responsible for a homicide last weekend was arrested Friday on a robbery charge, a top sheriff's official said.

Romeo Marco Francisco-Francisco, of Indiantown, was arrested on a robbery charge in connection with a Sept. 25 incident. Sheriff’s Chief Deputy John Budensiek said he also is responsible for the death last weekend of Manuel Jeremias Souy Perechu, 21.

Deputies about 2:25 a.m. Oct. 30 went to the area of Southwest Jackson Avenue and Southwest 153rd Street regarding a “man down,” a report states.

Perechu, originally from Guatemala, was dead, Budensiek said. Another man sustained non-fatal stab injuries.

Budensiek said the deadly stabbing encounter followed an earlier incident at an establishment known as the Blue Moon bar in the 15500 block of Southwest Warfield Boulevard.

The Sheriff’s Office Tuesday announced Francisco-Francisco was a “person of interest” in the death.

Budensiek said the armed robbery case for which Francisco-Francisco is charged “came to light during our homicide investigation.

“When our detectives started knocking on doors, they flushed this crime out and got a warrant for armed robbery,” Budensiek said. “The warrant allows the Sheriff's Office to hold Mr. Francisco-Francisco in the jail with no bond while we build and finish up the other part of the case, which is the death.”

Budensiek said sheriff’s officials have the individual responsible for the homicide behind bars.

“Francisco-Francisco is the person that caused the death,” he said. “We have the person that we're looking for, and the person that we know caused the death Saturday night.”

He said Francisco-Francisco was found at a rooming house in the Booker Park area in Indiantown.

“We're not going to charge him with anything tonight (Friday) or over the weekend directly related to the homicide … and the reason is because we have time on our side," Budensiek said. "He's not going anywhere. He's got a no bond warrant."

