Sheriff's office says school officer was punched during fight at TJ High

Oct. 18—Three students are facing charges after an altercation at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School on Tuesday, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday.

At about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, the release said, a School Resource Officer (SRO) intervened in a fight between two students.

A third student joined the fight, punching another student and striking the SRO "several times in the face and head," the release said.

The deputy "received treatment for her injuries at a local medical facility," the release said.

The students are all juveniles.

All three students are facing charges of affray and disturbing school operations. The student who jumped into the fight faces two additional charges of second-degree assault.

