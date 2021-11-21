Sheriff's office says it seized 'significant amount' of cocaine from Santa Fe woman

Nov. 20—Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies arrested a woman Thursday accused of trafficking narcotics.

Elena Valdez-Wright, 46, of Santa Fe, was charged with drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance after investigators reported finding nearly 9 ounces of cocaine in her purse, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Deputies encountered Valdez-Wright and discovered the drugs after her parole officer reported potential violations, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, investigators determined through testing and the woman's statements that she had 8.6 ounces of cocaine in the purse. Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said he could not provide a value for what he called the "significant amount" of cocaine seized from Valdez-Wright. Based on various street value estimates for the drug, the amount could be $25,000 to $35,000.

Valdez Wright had smaller amounts of suspected heroin, crack and psilocybin mushrooms, along with nearly $6,700 in cash, the complaint said.

She was arrested and booked into the Santa Fe County jail.