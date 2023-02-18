Sheriff's office says suspect left thousands without power while eluding them Thursday

Deputies say a suspect crashed a stolen truck into a transformer, fence and tree while eluding them in north Fort Collins Thursday night, causing "extensive" property damage and leaving about 4,000 homes without power before they stopped the vehicle.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office says the situation began about 11:15 p.m. Thursday, when deputies came across a Dodge 2500 pickup truck in north Fort Collins and saw it make "several violations." The driver of the truck "sped away and refused to stop," according to the sheriff's office release, but lost control of the vehicle.

The truck then crashed into a transformer in the area, resulting in the power outage.

The sheriff's office says the driver was able to get the truck loose and drove away, crashing the truck through a fence at Conifer Street and Lemay Avenue and hitting a large pine tree before driving north on Lemay, which becomes Lindenmeier Road in that area.

One deputy used a precision immobilization technique to stop the truck, according to the release, and another boxed the truck in with their patrol vehicle. The sheriff's office says the driver of the truck then rammed the truck into that vehicle and the truck "came to rest on the hood." The driver surrendered after trying to accelerate and realizing "the futility of the effort," according to the sheriff's office.

“We are very fortunate this suspect’s actions did not harm any citizens, despite causing significant damage to property and placing our deputies in danger," Capt. Ian Stewart said in the news release. Stewart leads the sheriff's office's patrol division.

Kennedy Queen-Dominguez was arrested and booked into Larimer County Jail on existing warrants as well as multiple new, arrest-only charges including first-degree assault on a peace officer. As of Saturday morning, online court records did not show the new case against Queen-Dominguez, including whether charges had been formally filed. One of the outstanding warrants included a no-bond felony warrant for Department of Corrections parole violations, according to the news release.

The sheriff's office says deputies learned the Dodge 2500 was stolen out of Loveland and had fictitious license plates on it.

Fort Collins Police Services assisted with the case, the sheriff's office said.

Queen-Dominguez is being held at the Larimer County Jail and with a court appearance set for Feb. 27 in Larimer County.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

