Sheriff's Office searches for man wanted in Dollar General robbery

Dec. 2—LUMBERTON — A Rowland man is wanted in connection with a Tuesday robbery at a Dollar General near Pembroke.

James A. Swett, 23, is wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office for charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of second-degree kidnapping, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded about 7:52 p.m. Tuesday to the Dollar General Store located at 3155 Union Chapel Road.

"According to the initial report the suspect entered the store and demanded money while brandishing a firearm at the employees. The suspect fled on foot after retrieving money from the cash register," according to the Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3100.