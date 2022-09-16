Sheriff's office searches Superior home after reported threats

Sep. 15—The Boulder County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant Thursday at a home in Superior after reported threats to a nearby school.

Boulder County detectives served the warrant at a home on Eldorado Circle on Thursday, along with members of the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab and the FBI.

The warrant was issued after detectives received a credible tip that an adult resident of the home had posted racially bias material and threats of violence, including a school shooting on a social media site.

The Boulder Valley School District released a statement to family and staff Thursday afternoon in response to the incident.

"Safety is a top priority in the Boulder Valley School District. Law enforcement and police presence will be increased at schools in the Superior and Louisville area, and we will be asking everyone to be on a heightened state of alert," said the statement attributed to BVSD spokesman Randy Barber.

The district was "unaware of any direct threats towards any specific schools," Barber's statement said.

Barber's statement also stressed, "If you See Something, Say Something," to a trusted adult, including a teacher, administrator or law enforcement. People can also report information through Safe2Tell at safe2tell.org or by texting or calling 877-542-7233.

Investigators recovered a handgun, along with journals and digital evidence from the home. Digital Forensics Lab personnel will begin searching the electronic devices for any additional evidence.

The sheriff's office reported that no arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon.

Late Thursday, the town of Superior released a statement reporting that the sheriff's office has increased patrols in Superior, following execution of the search warrant. The community is asked stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

