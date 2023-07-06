Sheriff's office searches for thieves who stole camper

Jul. 5—Frederick County Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for a vehicle and five men involved in what a department spokesman called a "brazen" theft of a recreational vehicle from a dealership near Thurmont.

The men can be seen on security footage backing a black Toyota Tundra pickup truck to a Grand Design Transcend travel trailer at the Beckley's RVs lot on the evening of June 25, hooking the trailer up and pulling away.

The sheriff's office released video and photos of the theft on social media Wednesday.

"It was extremely brazen," sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell said Wednesday.

The trailer, worth about $40,000, had been dropped off at the dealership by the manufacturer on June 24 and would have been checked in by Beckley's staff first thing Monday morning, said Kelly Shanholtzer, one of the dealership's co-owners.

The staff puts tracking devices on vehicles once they check them in, but hadn't had a chance to do that yet with the new trailer, Shanholtzer said.

Surveillance video shows the truck driving past the business several times, beginning at 1:21 p.m. on June 25, and the theft occurred at 8:45 p.m., he said.

While the business has had other items stolen over the years, there hasn't been anything like this, he said.

While no license plate is visible on the truck, Shanholtzer said he's hopeful that a fairly distinctive rack on the back will help someone identify it.

A post on Beckley's Facebook page has generated a lot of response, but there hasn't been any success in locating the truck or the trailer, he said.

"Like Bigfoot, we had many sightings," he said.

The tags on the truck had either been covered or removed, and most of the men had their heads or faces covered as they hitched the trailer to the truck, Wivell said.

"These guys weren't dumb," he said.

Anyone with information about the case can call a county non-emergency number at 301-600-2071 or an anonymous tip line at 301-600-4131.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP