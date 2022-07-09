Sheriff's Office searching for 37-year-old after Friday night homicide near Leaburg

Police are asking people in the area around McKenzie Highway between Leaburg and Vida not to pick up hitchhikers and report any suspicious activity as they search for a person of interest in an overnight homicide.

Lane County Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives investigating a deadly assault at a home in the 44000 block of McKenzie Highway have identified 37-year-old Nickolas Jessee as a person of interest.

Law enforcement said police received a call of an assault on a man in his 70s shortly after 10 p.m. Friday.

The man, who officials are not yet identifying, died after the assault. The sheriff's office also is withholding specific details about the assault and hasn't specified why Jessee is a person of interest.

Investigators believe Jessee may still be in the area, and law enforcement officers are searching for him.

A news release describes Jessee as a 5-foot-9-inch white man weighing around 170 pounds. Police say they don't know whether he's armed and ask anyone who sees him to call 911.

